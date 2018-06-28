Danforth changes law firms after rift over lawsuit

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Former Republican U.S. Sen. John Danforth has cut his decades-long ties to a St. Louis law firm after a rift over a high-profile case that involved a $77 million jury award against Wells Fargo.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the 78-year-old former Missouri attorney general and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations left the Bryan Cave firm and joined the Dowd Bennett one.

Danforth said his departure from Bryan Cave followed friction between him and that firm related to the case involving Bryan Cave client Wells Fargo. During that recent Missouri trial, Danforth testified he urged the plaintiff to sue the bank over allegations Wells Fargo mismanaged family trusts, costing her millions of dollars.

Danforth had been with Bryan Cave full-time since 1966.