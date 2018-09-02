Danforth Plant Science Center Announces Expansion

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (AP) - Leaders of the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center say a planned $45 million expansion will accommodate 100 new scientists at the center.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports plans for the center in Creve Coeur were announced Monday. The Missouri Development Finance Board has approved $4.5 million in tax credits for the project.

The center's current building houses 227 employees. The new center will add about 80,000 square feet to the current 170,000 square feet of lab, office and greenhouse space. The addition is scheduled to be finished by the end of 2015. The center also plans to complete an addition to its current greenhouse later this summer.

Scientists at the not-for-profit center research plant breeding and biotechnology.