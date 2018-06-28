Danforth Supports Embryonic Stem Cell Research

Danforth is a moderate Republican and ordained Episcopal minister. He addressed a St. Louis press club gathering today. Scientists say the research potentially could produce cures for diseases such as diabetes and Parkinson's. Danforth also says he supports a proposed constitutional amendment to protect stem cell research and treatment in Missouri. He does not support human cloning. Missouri Right to Life describes Danforth's as "anti-life." On other topics, Danforth predicted that the Senate will confirm Harriet Miers to the U-S Supreme Court. He said he's troubled by criticism of Miers from conservative allies of President Bush.