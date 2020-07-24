Daniel Boone Regional Library gets patrons online with $50,000 grant

By: Joey Miller, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA — Daniel Boone Regional Library received a $50,000 grant from the Missouri State Library to purchase new wireless hotspots.

The library has provided internet hotspots for patrons to check out since 2018. But since the pandemic began in March, demand has grown. 

"We haven't been able to keep up," library executive director Margaret Conway said. "We've had, I think, a 90-person waiting list."

The hotspots can be checked out for three weeks through any of the four libraries that Daniel Boone Regional Library covers in Columbia, Fulton, Holts Summit and Ashland.

"Right now, we're quarantining things for three days," Conway said. "That's going to go up to four days next week."

Conway says they hope to have the new hotspots in their inventory by next month.

"Right now, we have about 38 [hotspots]," Conway said. "We're replacing those with upgraded ones and we're getting 20 additional hotspots through this grant."

The Missouri State Library received $554,569 from the CARES Act in April.

The state library has awarded $960,338 in grants to 60 libraries across the state in response to the pandemic, a press release on Monday from Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft confirmed.

The Daniel Boone Regional Library applied for the grant on Jun. 10 and got the grant approved on Jun. 19. 

Along with the new hotspots, the grant will also add three new self-checkout machines.

"The self-check machines are going to help us with social distancing and allow people to do self-service," Conway said.

For people who still need internet access but can't check out a hotspot, the Daniel Boone Regional Library has served as an important resource for people in need of the internet for job searching, unemployment and even staying in touch with family members.

"We feel there's more need now than ever for people to connect to the internet," Conway said. "We have seen people coming into the library, that's a big use of computers that we offer at our branches."

54-year-old Terry Tatum has lived in Columbia his whole life. He comes to the Columbia library to access the internet since he can't at home.

"I don't have a computer, I don't have a phone, so basically that's how I communicate with family other than the ones that live here," Tatum said. "I don't come here to the library, I don't have it."

Since the pandemic began, Tatum has relied on the library to keep in touch with his family and friends through social media.

"I have a son that lives in Hannibal," Tatum said. "I communicate [with] him through the Facebook internet."

Tracy Prince, an employee the Daniel Boone Regional Library, says he's seen the internet services make an impact on the community since the pandemic.

"Being able to come here to the library and get on the internet, I've talked to several people that have been seeking aide, some of them looking for work," Prince said. "A lot of people have been put in situations they haven't been in before."

As for the hotspots, Conway says the new inventory should help them continue providing a service that many mid-Missourians still need at this time.

"We know the need is out there and that's basically evidence, or it's quantified by the number of requests that we have," Conway said. "As long as that need is there and those requests are coming in, we're going to continue to try to increase our capacity with hotspots."

