COLUMBIA - A Columbia organization, Friends of the Columbia Public Library, held a book sale Sunday weekend.
This was the second time the group put on the sale since the pandemic began.
Children’s books and young adult novels were available for less than a dollar between 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday. Most books cost 50 cents, but some went for 25 cents.
Parents shopping for their kids said the sale helps them get ready for preschool.
Robbye Lefevers, a Columbia resident of eight years and a customer at Sunday’s sale, has a two-year-old daughter at home.
“[the books] will help her with learning how to speak and expose her to a wide variety of different topics. And make her more well rounded and informed when she starts school,” Lefevers said.
Another mother and Columbia resident with a four-year-old daughter, Verla Turners, was happy to be at the sale.
"The prices are great. It's easy, and you can grab a whole box full or grab just a few," Turners said. “I really enjoy this library! I used to bring my daughter here for story time, and we would play and hang out and read.”
After the children’s sale was completed, local teachers took advantage of the sale, with an even better deal.
"Anybody can come to the book sales. It helps people that don't have much money,” said Debbora Jones, the president of the Friends of the Columbia Public Library.
“I think watching the kids is funny, they're down on the floor, they're crawling underneath the tables, and their parents are bringing them and exposing them to books at a very inexpensive price.”
Jones said the books that were not bought or donated to the teachers will be passed along to non-profit organizations, outreach programs and daycares.
A third grade teacher at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic school, James Stuart, said he was glad to stock up for his students.
“You can get the books that you want, and it costs less money. You're also able to pick the books that you want to explore without any hassle, you get to take it home and you don't have to bring it back,” Stuart said.
After spending $50-$100 a month on his classroom library alone, he managed to take 200 books off of The Friend’s carts.
29% of U.S. teachers spent between $250 to upwards of $499 out of pocket on supplies for their classrooms every year, according to a 2021 study.
Stuart said he’s grateful he can finally see his students holding their physical books in person – opposed to through a computer screen via ZOOM, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said his favorite part is seeing students grow, “It's when they're reading. And they can't wait to tell their friend about something that they've read about, or the times students come up to me and go, ‘I want to share this with you, Mr. Stewart!’ he said, from his four years in teaching.
The next Friends of the Columbia Public Library book sale will be April 12 in the Daniel Boone Regional Library lobby from noon until 3 p.m.