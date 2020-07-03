Daniel Boone Regional Library offers free income tax help

By: Kelley Collins, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA – The extended deadline for filing income taxes is fast approaching, but help is available for those who need it. 

The Daniel Boone Regional Library is teaming up with the University of Missouri to provide free tax help. 

Tax help will look different during the pandemic. All participants must first call the Columbia Public Library to set up an appointment and wear a mask during the visit. 

Since the tax help re-started last Wednesday, volunteers have seen an influx of reservations. 

One volunteer said that they had 33 people call just yesterday.

“This is the busiest volunteer tax site in the state of Missouri," Michael Cox, a volunteer tax counselor said."Last year we did 2,300 returns when we closed in March, we had only done 1,400.” 

The University of Missouri is helping to meet this need. 

“When Michael called me and said he’d like to reopen and would appreciate some assistance from the university —I was overjoyed, and we worked to make that happen as well as now we are referring clients to the library," Andrew Zumwalt, assistant extension professor for MU, said. 

The library isn’t the only place seeing a rush of people seeking help. Other tax services like Accounting Plus have seen a boost as well. 

“We saw a lot of people that said we'll just wait till July or June," Samantha Dent, a tax advisor at Accounting Plus said. "So, what we’ve seen is a lot of people still filing their taxes. It feels like April again, especially with the last two weeks coming up with the deadline.”

Dent said  that people who usually owe money typically wait longer because their returns are more complicated.

The deadline was pushed back from April 15 to July 15 amid COVID-19 concerns. 

