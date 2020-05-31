Daniel Boone Regional Library reopens June 3

There will be limited hours and services in place, and some bookmobile stops will resume. The Columbia library will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The curbside hold pickup service will remain available in Ashland, Columbia and Fulton.

“We’ve made several modifications to our operations in our buildings to increase the safety of both patrons and staff during the continuing pandemic,” executive director of Daniel Boone Regional Library Margaret Conroy said in a statement.

Visitors are expected to follow social distancing guidelines when they go to the libraries. This includes a limit to the number of visitors and the amount of time they can spend in the building. The library also asked visitors to wear face masks.

Some services and items will remain unavailable for the time being, such as periodicals, magazines and children's play equipment.