Daniel Boone Regional Library suspends events, but will stay open

COLUMBIA - The Daniel Boone Regional Library is temporarily suspending programming, events, tax aide, meeting room use and outreach visits, but will remain open for regular hours.

In a statement, the Executive Director Margaret Conroy said this comes after recommendation from the CDC to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"We apologize for the inconvenience to our patrons, and will return to full service as soon as possible,"Conroy said.

At this time, all library locations will remain open and online resources are available. In-branch services like passport applications and study rooms will also continue to be available.