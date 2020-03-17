Daniel Boone Regional Library to close facilities indefinitely
COLUMBIA— All Daniel Boone Regional Library facilities and services will be closed indefinitely beginning Tuesday, March 17 over concerns for public and staff safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a message posted to the library's website.
During the closure, due dates will be extended, holds will be suspended and book drops will be locked.
Digital resources, like eBooks, audiobooks, music, TV shows and movies can all be accessed through the library's website at www.dbrl.org.
