Danks Leads White Sox Over Royals

7 years 1 month 1 week ago Saturday, September 24 2011 Sep 24, 2011 Saturday, September 24, 2011 8:05:00 PM CDT September 24, 2011 in Baseball
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Alex Rios and Brent Morel homered to back John Danks and lead the White Sox over the Kansas City Royals 6-3 Saturday night, stopping Chicago's five-game home losing streak.

Danks (8-12) improved to 5-0 in 12 starts against the Royals,allowing three runs and six hits in 7 1-3 innings.

Chicago's Adam Dunn went 0 for 3 with a walk, leaving him with a .162 batting average. He has 485 plate appearances and needs 17 in the team's last four games to become an official qualifier. The post-1900 record for lowest batting average by a qualifier is .179

