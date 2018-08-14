Danny's Dose: One family's fight to reform the state EMS system

1 year 5 months 2 weeks ago Monday, February 27 2017 Feb 27, 2017 Monday, February 27, 2017 7:05:00 PM CST February 27, 2017 in News
By: Nora Faris, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

ROLLA - Determination, courage and spunk run in Danny Shelton's blood. But factor IX, a vital clotting protein, does not.

Danny has severe hemophilia B, a genetic bleeding disorder that causes factor IX deficiency. For hemophiliacs like Danny, bumps, cuts and bruises can cause excessive bleeding. More serious traumas, like car accidents, can quickly lead to severe hemorrhages or brain and organ bleeds.  

Despite his diagnosis, the spirited 6-year-old doesn't let hemophilia stand in his way. Like many boys his age, he scampers up trees, practices his baseball swing and embarks on lifesaving missions with his Transformers action figures.

But unlike many boys his age, he's part of a real lifesaving mission. Danny and his family are on a quest to change the state's EMS protocols so rare disease patients like him can receive the treatments they need during medical emergencies.

To control his hemophilia, Danny takes intravenous injections of blood clotting factor, sometimes multiple times a week. He knows how to administer the injection himself, and his 4-year-old sister is also trained. 

These injections boost Danny's factor levels, keeping him safe from routine scrapes and bruises. But in the event of a traumatic injury or a car accident, he would need an emergency dose of factor—fast.

When they learned of his diagnosis, Danny's parents took every measure to keep him safe in the car. Their efforts went far beyond just buckling up. They outfitted his car seat with a bright yellow headrest emblazoned with a medical alert, warning paramedics about his hemophilia. They anchored a backpack containing a dose of factor to his seat, confident that paramedics would see it and administer it at the scene of an accident.

They were wrong.

In June 2014, they learned that paramedics in Missouri—and across the country—have protocols that prohibit them from administering medications found in a patient's possession during an emergency.

For Danny, that meant he would have to be transported to a hospital in St. Louis or Kansas City to receive his dose of factor in an emergency. Even with a safe, effective dose of factor lying nearby, paramedics might fear the potential liability of using it. In an accident, they would likely send him to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis. In a situation where minutes matter, he would likely arrive too late, potentially having a cerebral hemhorrage or internal bleeding.

Here's an analogy: Imagine you have a small fire in your kitchen. Right beside you, there's a bucket of water. There's another bucket of water outside—same size, same amount of liquid. If you splashed the water from the indoor bucket on the flames, the fire would be extinguished almost instantly. But imagine you have to use the outdoor bucket to put out the fire. By the time you retrieve the bucket from outside, the fire has engulfed your kitchen, and the flames can't be suppressed with a mere bucketful of water. Similarly, by the time patients are transported to St. Louis or Kansas City, the medication that could have been their salvation on the scene is rendered powerless at the hospital. 

"If they go against the protocols, the paramedics could lose their jobs," Darlene said. "If they don't go against the protocols, a patient could lose their life."

When they learned about the protocols, the Sheltons met with their local EMS staff. They developed a personal emergency plan for Danny, familiarizing local paramedics with his condition. In the event of an emergency, paramedics understood they could administer Danny's dose of factor on the scene.

Now, the Sheltons are intent on changing the rules across the state to protect rare disease patients through a campaign called Danny's Dose.

"It's important to protect paramedics, and make sure they know they won't be liable for saving a life," Danny's father, Daniel Shelton said.

After more than two years of making phone calls, meeting with ambulance districts and talking to state legislators, the Sheltons say they hope a proposed bill could cure the flaws in the state's EMS protocols.

House Bill 226, sponsored by Rep. Tila Hubrecht, R-Dexter, would allow paramedics to administer patient-held prescription medications at the scene of a medical emergency. That bill's language is also included in Senate Bill 418 sponsored by Sen. Dan Hegeman.

Darlene said if the bill passes, it could benefit over 100,000 Missourians with rare diseases, and not just hemophilia, but other conditions like adrenal insufficiency and Von Willebrand's disease, another bleeding disorder.

She said patients with special medical conditions can still improve their emergency protection in the meantime. She suggests that patients speak with paramedics at their local ambulance districts and equip their vehicles with medical alert headrests.

 

 

 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

UPDATE: Man talks about finding dog with legs and muzzle taped on highway
UPDATE: Man talks about finding dog with legs and muzzle taped on highway
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A man who found a dog "hopping" along Highway 54 with his legs and muzzle taped says... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 9:47:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Board of Education approves increase in operating tax rate ceiling
Board of Education approves increase in operating tax rate ceiling
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a 9-cent increase in the operating tax rate ceiling... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 8:00:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Mugs Up back open after power line accident
Mugs Up back open after power line accident
COLUMBIA - Mugs Up Drive In's manager said the restaurant is back in tiptop shape after a power line accident... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Student's tweet goes viral after she warns other women of human trafficking
Student's tweet goes viral after she warns other women of human trafficking
MACON – A viral tweet is prompting the Missouri State Highway Patrol to warn people to call 911 if they... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Violence concerns lead downtown business to close earlier
Violence concerns lead downtown business to close earlier
COLUMBIA - Living Canvas, a tattoo, body piercing and art gallery on Broadway, is shutting its doors earlier than it... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 3:09:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Columbia city leaders say there is a lack of revenue
Columbia city leaders say there is a lack of revenue
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council members said the city has reached a financial tipping point and now they have until... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 2:21:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Missouri Democrats cut tenet on anti-abortion candidates
Missouri Democrats cut tenet on anti-abortion candidates
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Democrats have voted to ditch a recently added tenet aimed at welcoming anti-abortion candidates. ... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 2:05:07 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson stops in Mexico to hear about farmer struggles
Gov. Parson stops in Mexico to hear about farmer struggles
MEXICO - Gov. Parson is traveling through the northeastern part of Missouri this week and he started his travels in... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 1:44:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Kansas couple says hospital billing scheme spread to others
Kansas couple says hospital billing scheme spread to others
MISSION HILLS, Kan. (AP) — A couple from a Kansas City suburb alleges that a $90 million billing scheme found... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 12:03:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Columbia church racks up $884K in legal fees
Columbia church racks up $884K in legal fees
COLUMBIA (AP) — Missouri taxpayers may be covering $884,000 in legal fees for a Columbia church's U.S. Supreme Court case... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 11:28:00 AM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Union measure drove highest Missouri voter turnout in decade
Union measure drove highest Missouri voter turnout in decade
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A ballot measure attempting to limit union powers helped drive Missouri's largest voter turnout for a... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 11:20:58 AM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Peter Strzok fired from the FBI
Peter Strzok fired from the FBI
(CNN) -- The FBI has fired Peter Strzok, an agent who was removed from the Russia probe last year for... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 11:11:24 AM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Trump encourages boycott against Harley-Davidson
Trump encourages boycott against Harley-Davidson
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump said it's "great" that consumers might boycott Harley-Davidson if it moves some motorcycle production overseas.... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 11:07:39 AM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

New law to curb expired license tags in Missouri
New law to curb expired license tags in Missouri
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A new state law aims to reduce the number of Missouri residents driving vehicles with expired... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 11:02:50 AM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

10-week-old Missouri infant found dead inside hot vehicle
10-week-old Missouri infant found dead inside hot vehicle
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — A 10-week-old Missouri girl has died after being left inside a hot vehicle. The Southeast... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 10:56:06 AM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Firefighters: smoking materials started Columbia house fire
Firefighters: smoking materials started Columbia house fire
COLUMBIA - Officials say a house caught fire Sunday afternoon because of improperly disposed smoking materials. Three people were... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 10:20:00 AM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Escape from the Mayo Clinic: Parents break teen out of world-famous hospital
Escape from the Mayo Clinic: Parents break teen out of world-famous hospital
(CNN) - One winter afternoon last year, Duane Engebretson sat in his stepdaughter's hospital room at the Mayo Clinic in... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 7:43:29 AM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Fleeing driver charged with deadly Kansas City crash
Fleeing driver charged with deadly Kansas City crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A fleeing Kansas City driver has been charged with manslaughter in a deadly crash. ... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 7:35:39 AM CDT August 13, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 70°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 73°
5am 72°
6am 71°
7am 71°