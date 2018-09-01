Danville woman killed in motorcycle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY- A 52-year-old woman was killed Friday morning after crashing her motorcycle.

Robin Rupp was overturned and ejected from her Harley-Davidson as she drove into a gas pump island just after 10:30 a.m.

Rupp was entering a Sinclair gas station off of Missouri Highway 161.

She was pronounced dead just 20 minutes later.

This is Missouri State Highway Patrol says this is Troop F's first death for May and 18 this year.