DAR Discusses Terrorism

Missouri Public Safety Director Mark James spoke to the service organization about how Missouri's defending against terrorism, chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive weapons, plus flu outbreaks.





"They're a vibrant organization that is interested in world events and what's going on," he said.

Missouri has the sixth-largest highway system in the nation, which means a lot of cargo passes through the state. It's also the sixth-largest producer of poultry and the second-leading beef producer, which make Missouri more susceptible to an agro-terrorism attack.

James also talked about the "Ready in 3" program that helps families plan for natural emergencies like tornadoes and earthquakes, as well as man-made ones such as biological, chemical and nuclear.

"No matter what the threat or hazard, citizens need to be self-sufficient," he added.

DAR plans to report back to chapters across Missouri.

"They will take this information and, hopefully, they will be reading what he gave us today in this emergency preparedness," explained Sally Bueno, DAR state regent. "And so that's the way we spread our word."