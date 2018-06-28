Darrin Peal Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

COLUMBIA - Another killer has been sentenced in the 2010 murder of Aaron Hobson. Darris Peal was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the second degree murder of Aaron Hobson, though prosecutors asked for a life sentence.

Aaron Hobson is the cousin of Missouri Tigers defensive back Trey Hobson. Aaron was in town for the 2010 Homecoming game when he was shot and killed at a gas station.