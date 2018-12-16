Darvish leaves Rangers' 5-4 loss to Royals after 1 inning

SURPRISE, Arizona (AP) - Rangers ace Yu Darvish left his spring training debut with tightness in his right triceps after pitching a scoreless inning in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

Darvish, who ended last season on the DL with elbow inflammation, felt tightness warming up in the bullpen. He gave up a single before retiring the next three batters, then left the game for what the Rangers called "precautionary reasons." He will be evaluated again Friday.

Royals prospect Cheslor Cuthbert hit a two-run single off Alec Asher with two outs in the ninth inning to give Kansas City a come-from-behind victory.

Ryan Rua hit a two-run triple, and Robinson Chirinos and Carlos Peguero also drove in runs for the Rangers. Brett Eibner went deep for the Royals.