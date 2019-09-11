Data: Special Session puts a focus on single issues

COLUMBIA - Governor Mike Parson's special session on motor vehicle sales tax starts Monday and data, from Google Trends, shows sales tax has been googled more in Missouri compared to other political issues.

The session, which starts Monday, purpose is to reverse a Missouri Supreme Court ruling in June that said sales proceeds of only one vehicle may be used as a credit against the sales tax owed on the purchase of another vehicle.

Since the special session was announced on August 21, people in Missouri have googled sales tax more than abortion, gun violence and medical marijuana.

Democrats have critiqued the governor's decision to call a special session because they believe other issues are more important.

In August, House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said it would be a better use of resources to call a special session to discuss issues like gun violence and health care.

"There are several issues that demand immediate legislative attention and would justify the cost of a special session," Quade said. "Creating another unnecessary tax break for a handful of people isn’t one of them.”

State Auditor Nicole Galloway, who is now running for the Democratic Nomination for Governor, made a similar request in a campaign email to supporters on Friday, September 6th.

Republicans are more supportive to reverse the Missouri Supreme Court ruling with this special session.

Rep. Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, at the annual Cattleman Days Rodeo Parade in August 2019, told KOMU 8 News that any time is a good time to save people's tax dollars.