Database to Help ID Body Found in River

HANNIBAL (AP) - Nearly four weeks after the remains of a young woman were found in the Mississippi River in northeast Missouri, officials still have no idea about her identity. A national database is being enlisted to help solve the puzzle.

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn told the Quincy, Ill., Herald-Whig that the young woman found Sept. 15 near Hannibal is almost certainly not from the area. He says the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in Alexander, Va., is joining in the effort to identify her.

The victim was apparently 15 to 30 years old, about 5-foot-3 and weighing about 135 pounds.

A medical examiner ruled the case a homicide.