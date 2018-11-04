Database to Track Drug Dealers

JEFFERSON CITY - A statewide online database will allow pharmacists and law enforcement to see if people are going store to store to buy large amounts of pseudoephedrine.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety announced 343 Missouri pharmacies are connected to the database. The system would allow people who legitimately need the cold medicind to purchase it and block sales to people stocking up to make methamphetamine.

Next month, law enforcement officers and pharmacy personnel will teach how the system would work at regional training classes. Officials will hold the classes in eight cities around the state, including Jefferson City, Springfield, and St. Charles. Law enforcement have not released which pharmacise will be participating.