Date Set For Ballot Measures

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri voters will decide during the August primary on several ballot measures, including a proposed three-quarters-cent sales tax increase to bolster transportation funding.

Gov. Jay Nixon on Friday referred five measures to the Aug. 5 ballot and three proposals to the Nov. 4 election. Voters consider constitutional amendments endorsed by the Legislature in November unless the governor sets a different election date.

In addition to the transportation sales tax, the August ballot will include constitutional amendments dealing with farming, a new lottery ticket to benefit veterans homes, electronic privacy and guns.

Voters in November will decide on proposals that deal with early voting, allowing lawmakers to override gubernatorial budget cuts and permitting evidence about prior criminal acts to be used against people facing prosecution for child sex offenses.