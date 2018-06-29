Date Set for Kelly-Kinder Riverways Debate

COLUMBIA (AP) - Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder and state Rep. Chris Kelly are scheduled to debate the future of the Ozark National Scenic Riverways.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the debate is set for May 3 at the Shannon County Courthouse.

The National Park Service issued options for a draft management plan last year. The preferred plan would close unauthorized horse trails and ban the use of motors on some river stretches. That sparked discussions of whether land should remain in federal hands or become part of the state park system.

The Kelly-Kinder debate sprang from a Twitter exchange when Kinder called for state control. Kelly says that would mean going "back the way it was . with Dodge trucks caught in the rootwads. The oil in the water made neat rainbows."