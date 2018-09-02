Date Set for Missouri, Mississippi River Cleanup

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Department of Conservation has set the date for the fifth annual "Trash Bash" at the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi rivers.

The trash cleanup will start at 8:30 a.m. on March 23 at four sites -- three in St. Louis and one in Granite City, Ill.

Conservation officials expect about 1,000 people to take part. They say past cleanups have removed a combined 79 tons of trash and scrap and nearly 2,000 tires from the two rivers.

Prizes will be awarded to the volunteers who haul out the weirdest, largest and most expensive pieces of trash.