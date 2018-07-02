Dateline Airing Special on Ryan Ferguson

COLUMBIA - NBC's Dateline will air an hour long special about Ryan Ferguson Friday night.

The show will look at the ongoing appeals process Ferguson is currently undertaking while he serves a 40 year sentence for second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. On October 31, Ferguson was denied a new trial by Judge Daniel Green.

Dateline aired a two hour special on Ferguson's case in August, 2011.

"They'll able to add more to it as a result of the habeus hearing," Ryan's father Bill Ferguson said.

Tomorrows special, which will air at 9 o'clock on KOMU, will include Michael Boyd's testmony, the last known person to speak to victim Kent Heitholt, which wasn't previously aired.

"We also have Jerry Trump," Bill Ferguson said, "admitting that he committed perjury who broke down in tears and asked for Ryan to forgive him."

The Ferguson's have also put up billboards asking for tips about an unidentified witness believed to have seen the crime. Bill Ferguson said he has "one really strong lead," since posting the billboard but still needs to verify it.