Dates for Some Mo. Presidential Caucuses Changed

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri Republicans will start the process of picking presidential candidates on different days next month.

Republicans in most counties will hold caucuses at 10 a.m. on St. Patrick's Day, March 17. Republicans in Jackson County and St. Louis city are waiting a week and will meet March 24. Chariton County in central Missouri is holding its caucus March 15, and southeastern Wayne County is meeting March 16.

Requests to change caucus dates are considered by the state Republican Party chairman.

The results from Missouri's presidential primary earlier this month were not binding for Republicans. The state party opted to use a caucus process to determine presidential delegates because the state primary was held too early under national Republican rules.