Daughter, CPD ask for help in Columbia missing man case

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking for help in locating a Columbia man who was last seen on July 25.

58-year-old Clayton Jacobs was last seen leaving his home on his white 2020 Honda Ruckus scooter.

His daughter spoke with KOMU 8 News and said that his helmet was found at his apartment, but he rarely rides his scooter without it. She has been searching with volunteer search groups.

"We will just pull off somewhere and walk along the shoulder of the road if there is deep areas," said Samantha Walker.

She said she has been searching all over the county.

"We have driven, walked, horse backed, all over southern Boone County," Walker said.

Walker is asking the public to please keep a look out.

"Please keep your eyes peeled. Spend that extra time looking," Walker said.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact CPD or 875-TIPS.