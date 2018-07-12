Daughter's Achievement Pushes Mom to Earn GED

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (AP) - Eboni Boykin did so well academically, even in a troubled suburban St. Louis school district, that she earned a full scholarship to Columbia University. Her mother now has her own academic accomplishment.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Boykin's mother, Lekista Flurry, recently earned her GED. Boykin was in attendance last month in a University City School District meeting room to watch her mother get her diploma.

Boykin graduated last spring from Normandy High School in an unaccredited district. At the Ivy League school, Boykin tackled nuclear physics and other difficult classes.

Back home, her mother was pressing ahead in the University City Adult Education and Literacy Program. Flurry had dropped out of high school at age 16 because she was sick during her pregnancy with Boykin.