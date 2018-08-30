David Barton Elementary - Mrs. Young's 3rd Grade Class

1 year 1 month 2 weeks ago Wednesday, July 12 2017 Jul 12, 2017 Wednesday, July 12, 2017 4:33:00 PM CDT July 12, 2017 in Daily Pledge
loading

In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett & Patton Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.

More News

Grid
List

After church service, McCain to depart Arizona for last time
After church service, McCain to depart Arizona for last time
PHOENIX (AP) — The celebration of Sen. John McCain's life as a former prisoner of war and maverick politician enters... More >>
44 minutes ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:43:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Google denies Trump's claim that it ignored his speeches to Congress
Google denies Trump's claim that it ignored his speeches to Congress
(CNN) -- Google denied President Donald Trump's claim on Wednesday that the search engine promoted President Barack Obama's State of... More >>
54 minutes ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:33:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Columbia in legal battle over trail land
Columbia in legal battle over trail land
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia is taking a nonprofit organization to court over land set aside for a new... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 7:24:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in Continuous News

Phone scammer posing as hotel rewards targets mid-Missouri
Phone scammer posing as hotel rewards targets mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A phone scammer posing as Wyndham hotel rewards is offering all expense-paid trips in exchange for personal information.... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 6:23:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

"Irreplaceable" photo stolen from iconic pizza joint in Fulton
"Irreplaceable" photo stolen from iconic pizza joint in Fulton
FULTON – The owner of a pizza restaurant in Fulton discovered Wednesday morning a special photo was stolen from his... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 5:47:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

LATEST: Police seek help finding suspect; say drugs involved in deadly shooting
LATEST: Police seek help finding suspect; say drugs involved in deadly shooting
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are asking for the public's help finding the second suspect in Monday's fatal shooting on Sylvan... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 4:51:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

Lake changes affect your pocket book
Lake changes affect your pocket book
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Speeding in “no wake" zones, not having the proper number of life jackets and children... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 3:28:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

STDs are on the rise in mid-Missouri, according to CDC
STDs are on the rise in mid-Missouri, according to CDC
COLUMBIA - 2.3 million cases of syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia that were diagnosed in 2017. The Centers for Disease Control... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

Jefferson City residents worry new Starbucks may increase traffic
Jefferson City residents worry new Starbucks may increase traffic
Jefferson City – The first freestanding Starbucks restaurant is coming to Jefferson City. The lot is located at 505 Missouri... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 3:24:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Fulton's Board of Education approves higher property tax
UPDATE: Fulton's Board of Education approves higher property tax
FULTON - In a unanimous vote, the Fulton Board of Education set the operating tax rate to $4.0083 for this... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 3:14:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

Meat alternative producers challenge new Missouri law over terminology
Meat alternative producers challenge new Missouri law over terminology
COLUMBIA - A law designed to help clear up any confusion for buyers of meat or meat-like products is now... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 3:02:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Columbia woman arrested in connection with robbery at Landmark Bank on Paris Road
UPDATE: Columbia woman arrested in connection with robbery at Landmark Bank on Paris Road
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a Columbia woman Wednesday after the Landmark Bank on Paris Road was robbed. Police say... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 2:36:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

Prosecutors: Possible negligence in Missouri boat sinking
Prosecutors: Possible negligence in Missouri boat sinking
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say in court filings that the U.S. Coast Guard found probable cause that... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 2:19:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

Crime victims get more, easier assistance under revised compensation program
Crime victims get more, easier assistance under revised compensation program
JEFFERSON CITY - A house bill reforming the Department of Public Safety's Crime Victims' Compensation Program took effect Tuesday. ... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 1:47:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

Judge hears closing arguments in Galloway Sunshine suit
Judge hears closing arguments in Galloway Sunshine suit
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge is weighing arguments in a lawsuit alleging that Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway allowed... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 1:32:22 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

Fulton house fire blamed on flammable materials near space heater
Fulton house fire blamed on flammable materials near space heater
FULTON - The Fulton Fire Department said the cause of Tuesday night's residential fire was accidental, blaming it on combustible... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 12:01:00 PM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

Hallsville hires new police chief
Hallsville hires new police chief
HALLSVILLE - The City of Hallsville named Andrew Van Hulten as its new chief of police on Tuesday. According... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 11:25:00 AM CDT August 29, 2018 in News

Two people facing drug charges in Moniteau County
Two people facing drug charges in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY - Two people are in custody after Moniteau County Sheriff's deputies say they found drug paraphernalia in their... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, August 29 2018 Aug 29, 2018 Wednesday, August 29, 2018 11:22:00 AM CDT August 29, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 69°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7am 68°
8am 69°
9am 70°
10am 72°