David Barton Elementary School - Mrs. Walk - 3rd Grade
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Sunday's early evening sky was filled with a thunderstorm that changed the sky into an ocean view. No,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Sunday marks two years since the duck boat tragedy in Branson killed 17 people. The boat sank... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The U.S. Census Bureau has announced that census takers will start to go to households who have not... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
in
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say protesters broke into a building, set it on fire and started dumpster fires late... More >>
in
(CNN) -- In just three years since its launch outside of China, TikTok's popularity has skyrocketed. The video-sharing social... More >>
in
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — State and local election officials across the country are trying to recruit younger workers to staff... More >>
in
O'FALLON (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has told a radio host that based on what he knows now, it's... More >>
in
VERSAILLES - The Morgan County Health Center in Versailles helped pass out over 300 masks for free to the Versailles... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he wants to put statistics about the city’s police force... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Missouri tourist town of Branson postponed a vote on whether to impose a mask ordinance... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Cyclists, skaters and anyone with wheels are rolling down Columbia streets in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter... More >>
in
ATLANTA — John Lewis, a lion of the civil rights movement whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in... More >>
in
LAWSON, Mo. (AP) — A dog named Cleo who disappeared from her home in Kansas earlier this month turned up... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Nikki McGruder, director of the Inclusive Impact Institute, will become the director of diversity and inclusion... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Boone County is looking to buy software from Carahsoft Technology that would help it streamline applications... More >>
in
OZARK COUNTY - A 19-year-old fell off the tailgate of a pickup truck on Highway W early Saturday morning. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - CoMoHelps is seeking additional donations from the public to meet rising needs in the wake of... More >>
in