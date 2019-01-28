David Barton Elementary School - Mrs. Young - 4th Grade

16 hours 42 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, January 28 2019 Jan 28, 2019 Monday, January 28, 2019 7:00:00 AM CST January 28, 2019 in Daily Pledge
By: Daily Pledge
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.

Columbia man sentenced to 10 years in attack on grandparents
COLUMBIA - A 20-year-old Columbia man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for assaulting his grandparents, who defended... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, January 28 2019 Jan 28, 2019 Monday, January 28, 2019 8:17:00 PM CST January 28, 2019 in News

Plans ahead to refurbish a Fulton middle school
FULTON - A new affordable-assisted living facility will be home in the former George Washington Carver Middle School. MACO... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, January 28 2019 Jan 28, 2019 Monday, January 28, 2019 7:51:00 PM CST January 28, 2019 in News

Columbia man arrested in double shooting
COLUMBIA - Deputies of the Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in connection to a double shooting Sunday night.... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, January 28 2019 Jan 28, 2019 Monday, January 28, 2019 5:47:00 PM CST January 28, 2019 in News

Judge rules for Auditor Galloway in open records lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge ruled that Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway did not violate the state's open records law... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, January 28 2019 Jan 28, 2019 Monday, January 28, 2019 5:20:00 PM CST January 28, 2019 in Top Stories

Cars get fragile in frigid temps; technician recommends check up
COLUMBIA - With temperatures plummeting, a car technician says it's time for drivers to check their tire pressure and condition,... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, January 28 2019 Jan 28, 2019 Monday, January 28, 2019 5:13:00 PM CST January 28, 2019 in News

Deputies: Barnett man arrested, nearly a pound of meth found
MILLER COUNTY - A Barnett man faces charges of drug trafficking with deputies saying they found more than 3/4 of... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, January 28 2019 Jan 28, 2019 Monday, January 28, 2019 5:09:00 PM CST January 28, 2019 in Top Stories

Former Moberly classmates shocked over alleged Russian Roulette style shooting
MOBERLY- The police officer charged with shooting a fellow off-duty police officer in St. Louis graduated from Moberly High School.... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, January 28 2019 Jan 28, 2019 Monday, January 28, 2019 3:32:00 PM CST January 28, 2019 in Top Stories

House democrats launch bills to help college students
JEFFERSON CITY- Missouri House Democrats Monday announce bills aimed at improving higher education. Members of the House Minority Caucus... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, January 28 2019 Jan 28, 2019 Monday, January 28, 2019 3:18:00 PM CST January 28, 2019 in News

Extreme drop in temperatures can potentially be dangerous
COLUMBIA - Plunging temperatures over the next two days have potentially life-threatening effects. Older people and children have a... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, January 28 2019 Jan 28, 2019 Monday, January 28, 2019 2:54:00 PM CST January 28, 2019 in Top Stories

Bill would require evaluations in some animal abuse cases
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A bill before the Missouri Legislature would allow judges to order people convicted of animal abuse... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, January 28 2019 Jan 28, 2019 Monday, January 28, 2019 2:32:00 PM CST January 28, 2019 in News

New Jefferson City VA clinic opens doors
JEFFERSON CITY - An upgraded VA outpatient clinic opened its doors in Jefferson City Monday. Jeff Hoelscher, Truman VA... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, January 28 2019 Jan 28, 2019 Monday, January 28, 2019 1:41:00 PM CST January 28, 2019 in News

Man arrested following pursuit in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY - Deputies arrested a man Sunday after a chase through northern Boone County. The incident started around... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, January 28 2019 Jan 28, 2019 Monday, January 28, 2019 10:13:00 AM CST January 28, 2019 in News

Missouri day care operator charged after toddler death
MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri day care operator is facing criminal charges after an infant died and toddlers were... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, January 28 2019 Jan 28, 2019 Monday, January 28, 2019 9:40:00 AM CST January 28, 2019 in News

Shutdown debacle leaves Trump with stark choices
(CNN) -- It's as if President Donald Trump's humiliation over the government shutdown and his failed push to honor his... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, January 28 2019 Jan 28, 2019 Monday, January 28, 2019 7:32:00 AM CST January 28, 2019 in News

Hickman High School to be recognized for instruction style
COLUMBIA – The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will recognize 19 schools for being “Exemplary Professional Communities” Monday.... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, January 28 2019 Jan 28, 2019 Monday, January 28, 2019 7:19:00 AM CST January 28, 2019 in News

Wanted sex offender arrested in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY - The Moberly Police Department arrested a wanted sex offender after a traffic stop Sunday. According to... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, January 28 2019 Jan 28, 2019 Monday, January 28, 2019 6:05:00 AM CST January 28, 2019 in News

Kansas City Chiefs fan with leukemia finds role model in Eric Berry
COLUMBIA - A Columbia native named Matt May has been a Chiefs fan since the day he was born. ... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 11:48:00 PM CST January 27, 2019 in Sports

UPDATE: Brutal temps are still on track for mid-week
COLUMBIA - The coldest air since Jan. 1-2, 2018, is on the way, and it could be dangerous. It isn't... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 7:53:00 PM CST January 27, 2019 in Weather
