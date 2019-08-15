David Freese, Lance Lynn Power Cardinals Over Cubs

7 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, April 25 2012 Apr 25, 2012 Wednesday, April 25, 2012 4:30:17 PM CDT April 25, 2012 in Baseball
By: Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) -- David Freese homered and Lance Lynn threw eight strong innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday afternoon.

Lynn (4-0) held Chicago to six hits in becoming the first four-game winner in the majors and helping the Cardinals avoid a three-game sweep.

Freese's two-run blast in the sixth capped a three-run, two-out rally against starter Chris Volstad. Freese added an RBI double in the eighth.

Volstad (0-3) threw six solid innings, retiring St. Louis in order during four of them. But he's still 0-8 in 15 starts since July 10, 2011.

Bryan LaHair homered to lead off the fourth for Chicago's only run. LaHair has four of Chicago's lowest seven home runs this season, the lowest total in the majors.

The Cardinals avoided being swept at Wrigley Field for the first time since July 27-30, 2006. The Cubs took the first two games of the series in their final at-bat, winning their first series of the season under new manager Dale Sveum.

Lynn threw 110 pitches, only the third time this season a Cardinals pitcher has surpassed 100. He's done it on two of those occasions, not bad for a pitcher who only became a starter because rotation stalwart Chris Carpenter went on the disabled list with a shoulder problem. His eight innings marked the longest outing by a Cardinals pitcher this season, and he lowered his ERA to 1.33.

Freese led the Cardinals offense with two hits and three RBIs. Carlos Beltran doubled, walked, scored two runs and stole two bases. Beltran has five steals on the season, already his most since 2009.

Shane Robinson singled three times and stole a base for St. Louis. His three hits matched a career high.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia police investigating death on North Providence Road
Columbia police investigating death on North Providence Road
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a death at a north Columbia business. At approximately 11:40 a.m. Thursday Columbia police... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 3:16:00 PM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

Armed man stopped at Missouri Walmart: bad timing, no regret
Armed man stopped at Missouri Walmart: bad timing, no regret
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A man who walked into a Missouri Walmart with loaded weapons and wearing body armor acknowledges... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 11:44:00 AM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

Missouri election officials clap back over abortion petition
Missouri election officials clap back over abortion petition
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri election officials are defending how they handled a petition to put new abortion restrictions... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 10:32:57 AM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

MU police arrest man for exposing himself, kicking officer
MU police arrest man for exposing himself, kicking officer
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman, then... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 10:09:48 AM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Police find body of missing Overland Park woman
UPDATE: Police find body of missing Overland Park woman
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — UPDATE: Police have found the body Sylvia Ussery-Pearson, according to our sister station KSHB . ... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 9:55:00 AM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

Man charged with kidnapping dead Missouri woman's children
Man charged with kidnapping dead Missouri woman's children
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 37-year-old Missouri man is charged with kidnapping the 4-year-old daughter of a woman whose body... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 9:39:20 AM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

Attorney: Man's Walmart 'stunt' leaves woman badly injured
Attorney: Man's Walmart 'stunt' leaves woman badly injured
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — An attorney says a 74-year-old woman is lucky to be alive after a Missouri police officer... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 9:13:00 AM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

US judge orders parole changes for juveniles jailed for life
US judge orders parole changes for juveniles jailed for life
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered sweeping changes to how Missouri's parole board treats prisoners sentenced... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 9:10:53 AM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

Hy-Vee warns of security problem with credit card readers
Hy-Vee warns of security problem with credit card readers
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa-based grocery store chain is warning customers about what it says is a... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 8:16:00 AM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

UPDATE: SILVER alert cancelled for missing man
UPDATE: SILVER alert cancelled for missing man
COLUMBIA — UPDATE: Troopers have cancelled an endangered SILVER advisory issued Wednesday. the man is home and safe. ... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 Wednesday, August 14, 2019 8:08:00 PM CDT August 14, 2019 in News

Day care providers question restrictions from new law
Day care providers question restrictions from new law
COLUMBIA - Licensed at-home day care providers met Wednesday, Aug. 14 to voice their concerns with Representative Cheri Toalson Reisch.... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 Wednesday, August 14, 2019 6:18:00 PM CDT August 14, 2019 in News

Returning students fill downtown, boost business
Returning students fill downtown, boost business
COLUMBIA - The Columbia population increased today as college students started to move back for the school year. More people... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 Wednesday, August 14, 2019 5:48:00 PM CDT August 14, 2019 in News

Experts: Blue-green algae not a concern for Columbia dogs
Experts: Blue-green algae not a concern for Columbia dogs
COLUMBIA - Columbia dog owners shouldn't worry much about blue-green algae because there has been only one incident in 30... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 Wednesday, August 14, 2019 2:41:00 PM CDT August 14, 2019 in News

Another business vandalized on Paris Road
Another business vandalized on Paris Road
COLUMBIA - Owners of McLanks restaurant are cleaning up after someone shattered a window overnight. "We don't have any... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 Wednesday, August 14, 2019 1:46:00 PM CDT August 14, 2019 in News

Trial begins in concealed firearms case against UM Board of Curators
Trial begins in concealed firearms case against UM Board of Curators
COLUMBIA - A case about the University of Missouri system's restriction on employees having concealed firearms on campus started its... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 Wednesday, August 14, 2019 1:10:00 PM CDT August 14, 2019 in News

New stalking case filed against former Hickman choir director
New stalking case filed against former Hickman choir director
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed a stalking charge against a former Hickman High School choir director on Friday. The charge... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 Wednesday, August 14, 2019 12:58:00 PM CDT August 14, 2019 in News

Columbia Regional Airport to hold disaster drill
Columbia Regional Airport to hold disaster drill
COLUMBIA – Flames and smoke will come from Columbia Regional Airport Wednesday afternoon, but it will all be part of... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 Wednesday, August 14, 2019 7:13:00 AM CDT August 14, 2019 in News

Sports Illustrated: Booches tops list for greatest college town restaurant
Sports Illustrated: Booches tops list for greatest college town restaurant
COLUMBIA - Booches gets the number one spot for best college town food. That's according to Sports Illustrated. Sports... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 13 2019 Aug 13, 2019 Tuesday, August 13, 2019 7:25:00 PM CDT August 13, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
5pm 84°
6pm 83°
7pm 81°
8pm 78°