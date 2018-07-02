Davidson shellacks Missouri in round two of the Tire Pros Invitational

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Davidson Wildcats clobbered the Missouri Tigers 70-55 in the loser's bracket of the Tire Pros Invitational on Saturday morning. Davidson will advance to play Arizona State University on Sunday.

On Thursday, a Mizzou team that finished last year 10-21 almost took down No. 11 Xavier's coveted squad, losing by only one. On Friday, that team must have missed the bus. Missouri was out-of-sorts on all fronts and they were not helped by a Davidson team that shot with high efficiency.

To start the contest, Davidson made five of their first eight 3-point attempts. This allowed the Wildcats to amass a 26-9 lead early. Mizzou would cut into the deficit late in the half to pull within seven. Coming out of the locker room though, Davidson had made enough tweaks in their game to put the final nail in Mizzou's coffin.

For Missouri (1-2), everything that went well for them against Xavier was not part of their game on Friday. Freshman Frankie Hughes, whose impressive first two games had him looking like their savior, shot just 1-11. In similar fashion, point guard Terrence Phillips, who looked to be coming into his own, did not make a shot. The only thing they remembered how to do from Thursday was turn the ball over, as they commited 15 in this game.

Davidson (2-1) rebounded from a loss to Clemson by shooting 10-30 from downtown. Senior gaurd Jack Gibbs totaled 25 points on 7-16 shooting while also dishing four assists.

Mizzou will attempt to get their first win of the tournament Sunday against Tulane. Tip-off is at 11 a.m. on ESPN 3.