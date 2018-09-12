Davis hits 42nd homer, O's beat Royals 8-2

BALTIMORE (AP) - Chris Davis hit his league-leading 42nd home run, Jonathan Schoop added a pair of solo shots and the Baltimore Orioles took the three-game series against the Kansas City Royals with an 8-2 victory Sunday night.

The Orioles have won four of their past five as they try to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Royals lost seven of nine and dropped their third straight series for the first time this season.

Orioles left-hander Wei-Yin Chen (9-7) kept the Royals off-balance with his slider and changeup. He allowed two runs on six hits with two strikeouts over seven innings.

Schoop had three hits and has 14 home runs on the season. Adam Jones had two hits, including his 27th homer, with four RBIs.

Royals right-hander Johnny Cueto (2-6) lost his fifth straight start. He allowed a season-high eight runs on 11 hits with three strikeouts and one walk over 6 1-3 innings. He tied a career-high by allowing four homers and has given up 28 runs over his past 26 1-3 innings.