Davis hits 42nd homer, O's beat Royals 8-2

2 years 11 months 4 weeks ago Sunday, September 13 2015 Sep 13, 2015 Sunday, September 13, 2015 9:58:00 PM CDT September 13, 2015 in Sports
Source: AP
By: The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) - Chris Davis hit his league-leading 42nd home run, Jonathan Schoop added a pair of solo shots and the Baltimore Orioles took the three-game series against the Kansas City Royals with an 8-2 victory Sunday night.

The Orioles have won four of their past five as they try to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Royals lost seven of nine and dropped their third straight series for the first time this season.

Orioles left-hander Wei-Yin Chen (9-7) kept the Royals off-balance with his slider and changeup. He allowed two runs on six hits with two strikeouts over seven innings.

Schoop had three hits and has 14 home runs on the season. Adam Jones had two hits, including his 27th homer, with four RBIs.

Royals right-hander Johnny Cueto (2-6) lost his fifth straight start. He allowed a season-high eight runs on 11 hits with three strikeouts and one walk over 6 1-3 innings. He tied a career-high by allowing four homers and has given up 28 runs over his past 26 1-3 innings.

 

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 62°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
9am 67°
10am 72°
11am 75°
12pm 77°