Davis homer in 8th lifts Pirates over Cardinals

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pinch-hitter Ike Davis launched a tiebreaking, three-run homer off Seth Maness in the eighth inning Tuesday night, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates over the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2.

The Pirates won after reigning NL MVP Andrew McCutchen left in the fifth inning because of discomfort in his left ribs. Recently on the disabled list because of a rib problem, the center fielder ran into the wall earlier in the game.

Davis sent a 2-2 pitch from Maness (5-3) deep over the fence in right-center for his ninth home run of the season and his third as a pinch-hitter.

Tony Watson (9-1) couldn't protect an early lead after six-plus dominant innings by starter Gerrit Cole, but picked up the win. Mark Melancon worked the ninth for his 23rd save.