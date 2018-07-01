Davis Outpitches Sale as Royals Beat White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) - Wade Davis pitched four-hit ball into the eighth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat Chris Sale and the Chicago White Sox 1-0 Saturday night for their fifth consecutive victory.

Davis (5-9) allowed four hits - all singles - and walked three in his longest outing of the season.

Louis Coleman came in after Alejandro De Aza's one-out single in the eighth and got Alexei Ramirez to ground into a double play. Greg Holland worked a shaky ninth for his 26th save in 28 chances.

It was another hard-luck loss for Sale (6-10), who allowed seven hits and struck out seven in eight innings. The All-Star left-hander is 1-8 with a 2.88 ERA in his last 10 starts.

Billy Butler and Eric Hosmer had two hits apiece for the Royals, who have won seven of nine overall.