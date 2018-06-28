Day 2: Below Freezing Temperatures Make for Treacherous Roads

Some people have simply given up on trying to free their cars from snow banks simply because their street hasn't been touched by snow plows since all the snow fell.

Most of it is rock hard, incredibly slippery, and unless you have some sort of four-wheel drive vehicle or a truck, it's very difficult to pick up any momentum.

Earlier Saturday it was easy to see just how difficult of a time motorists had. Cars were slipping and sliding all over the place, especially on hills. Campusview Drive, which is on a hill, leading into the Seven Oaks subdivision is a nightmare.

Jason Reed and his friend who live in that neighborhood say they had to walk up Campusview Drive in order to help out a friend. But despite their frustration, they said helping out friends and fellow neighbors has paid off in one way or another.

"Me and my friend were out all day the other day driving around because he has a truck. We would just stop and help people because everybody's getting stuck. I mean there's abandoned vehicles everywhere. I just wish there was something they could do to clear some of these subdivisions out so people can get out on the streets."

At this point, Columbia officials sent out a press release saying all primary roads and secondary primary roads are clear and that plows will continue to work on subdivisions. Officials said crews will be working 12-hours shifts until all roads are clear.

But some people cannot handle the wait, especially those who live in Seven Oaks who say all they want is a plow to come just once and free up some of that snow pack.