Day 2: Homeless Shelter Working to Accomodate

"It's been pretty stressful dealing with the weather, and you know, trying to get back and forth. But if I wasn't here, I don't know what I'd be doing," said Hakim Wahid, Hope Shelter resident.

Wahid and his wife have been married for six years and are sleeping at separate ends of the building because of overcrowding.

"Married couples of course would like to stay in a private room together. Which is totally understandable. Unfortunately when we have this amount of people we have to split them up," explained Roger Wilson, case manager.

Couples rarely get a private room together because the shelter has been overcrowded since it opened six years ago. It has beds for 40 people - but Wilson expects to have 65 people sleeping up and down the hallways by tonight. There isn't much the community can do about the bed shortage - but there are ways to help.

"We're not overly concerned about the bedding part of it. It's always the food. We always need canned food, especially vegetables and fruit," said Wilson.

The pantry is full thanks to a recent donation, but Wilson says it will be empty again by Wednesday. Wilson says most of the shelter's donations still come from the holiday bell ringers you see during the holidays. He says it's one of the easiest ways to donate to any Salvation Army Project.