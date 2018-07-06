Day 2 Of The Salute To Veterans Celebration

COLUMBIA - The Salute to Veterans Air Show continued into its second day Sunday. The crowd started off slow, but volunteers say that it is sure to pick up.

Teams continued to show off their skills, maneuvers and formations. One thing that was different today was the tandem parachute jump.

While guests come to watch the show they are given all different options of food and drink. Concession Chairman Mark Comley said he started contacting vendors to come to the event in January.

There are some vendors who have been coming to this event for seven years, but there are some newcomers. Scoops Ice Cream is one of the new vendors at the show.

Each vendor that expresses interest in wanting to come to the event pays a fee, and then a percent of their profits goes back to the event.

Comley says he is not opposed to the idea of vendors from around the country to sell food or drinks at the show because he says it is the only free air show with a military theme that he knows of. He did say however, that it is nice to be able to support the local businesses.