Day 3: College Students Dig Out

A dustpan doesn't quite do the job of a snow shovel, but for many students it's the best they have.

"We saw some other girl with tupperware so we went and found as many bowls as we could," said MU senior Bryan Milligan.

"I was lucky, I was like you guys don't happen to have a shovel and they were like actually we have half a shovel," said MU Senior Bryan Milligan.

The snow hardened overnight and that's been a problem for some.

"We've broken a broom," said Milligan. "My ice scraper, this is all we have left so if it doesn't work we might be into some trouble."

Papa Murphy's owner Thomas Burgess is doing the jobs of five employees by himself.

"They're all college students and they don't have the equipment to get out," said Burgess.

Making the pizza, answering phones and m anning the register all day has made him ready for some help.

"I had one girl that could get here yesterday and that's because she walked," said Burgess.

But at least they'll be more prepared next year.