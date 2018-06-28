Day 3: Navigating Icy Sidewalks and Driveways

But, there are some simple things you can do to stay safe while walking outside.

Hartley Wright spent the day shoveling his brother's driveway. But it hasn't been so easy.

"Slipping and sliding from time to time and where it's melted yesterday and frozen over today is a little harder to walk on then you would imagine," said Wright.

There are a couple of easy things you can do to make sure you are safe when you are walking outside.

Wear the right type of shoes, boots or anything with a good sole on them.

Keep your hands out of your pockets.

Be careful of that hidden ice.

Don't run.

Take small steps

You don't have to be doing anything risky to fall on the ice.

"Whether they're taking their trash out or just trying to get out to their car.a few slips and falls a few hip fractures," said Dr. Adam Beckett of University Hospital. "We've seen unfortunately."

Mid-Missourians are going to have to deal with the snow and ice because it's not going away any time soon.

And Beckett says the E.R. has been especially busy these past couple of days, not only because of people slipping on ice but also the number of people getting sick.