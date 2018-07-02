Day 4: Cars Still Stuck

The phone at Perry Towing has been ringing off the hook. Tow trucks are helping one car after another get out of the snow.

"We're doing lots of wench outs, is what we call them. When people are stuck in snow drifts and down embankments. Any of that. Lots of them," Annie Perry of Perry Towing said.

Although tow trucks are continuously running, many cars are stuck where they would normally be ticketed. On top of Hitt Street Parking Garage on the MU campus, the lot has yet to be plowed and cars are still stuck. With parking garages not holding their full capacity, many people are having to park their cars in illegal spots on the street.

Columbia police officers said they understand when a car can't get out, but there's a problem when it becomes a safety hazard.

"That's something that really needs to be cleared out. Anything that's parked in front of a fire zone or a fire hydrant. But if you're going to be parked in front of people's drive ways or parked in front of their car and they can't get out, you're probably going to get a complaint and you're probably going to get a response from us," said Sgt. Timothy Moriarity of the Columbia Police Department.

Moriarity believes it's probably time to start moving stuck vehicles, and he said the best time is during the afternoon. Snow plows and tow trucks will continue to run throughout the night to help clear side streets.