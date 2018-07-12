Day Care Gets a Grant for Parent Education Classes

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Day Care Center got a $3,085 grant from the Missouri Children's Trust Fund (CTF) last week.

The Center will use the money for a continuance of their parent education program along with a program for child abuse prevention.

The parent education program takes place once a month and after the center closes for the day. Parents attend the classes with their children, where they are given a free meal.

The classes mainly focus on teaching the parents about parenting strategies and child development.

Executive Director, Donna Scheidt, says the purpose of the classes are to strengthen families and prevent child abuse.

"When you strengthen families by giving them the skills they need, child abuse is definitely reduced and often eliminated," said Scheidt.

A number of guests speakers attend the classes to teach parents on important aspects in their children's lives. The guests speakers are experts in areas such as dental care and nutrition.

The grant can last the center a maximum of five years. After one year, if the program is a success, the grant will be renewed for four years.