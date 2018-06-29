Day Care Outbreak

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The outbreak of an illness that causes diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps is causing concerns at day care centers in the St. Louis area. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Wednesday that the bacterial disease called shigellosis has spread to about 60 day cares in the city, north St. Louis County and Fenton. All told, more than 500 cases have been reported. Most of the cases are tied to day care centers. Health officials are urging parents, day care workers and others affiliated with the centers to take precautions aimed at stopping the spread. Those precautions include hand-washing, keeping toys clean, and keeping food and change areas clean.