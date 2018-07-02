Day care worker charged with assaulting 2-year-old boy

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A southwest Missouri day care worker has been charged with assaulting a 2-year-old boy.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 46-year-old Christina E. Hindman was charged this past week with misdemeanor third-degree assault. No attorney is listed for her in online court records. Court documents say she picked up a 2-year-old boy under her care, forcibly sat him down in a chair and pushed his head against a wall.

The probable cause statement says police were called to Ready Set Learn Daycare in Nixa on Jan. 8 when another employee reported the incident. The statement says surveillance video showed Hindman push one child to the ground before lifting the 2-year-old off the ground.

The boy's mother said her son had an inch-long bruise on his left forearm.