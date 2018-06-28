Day of Prayer Visits Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY - A smaller than expected turnout took part Thursday in the National Day of Prayer event held at the state capitol. People gather outside the capitol to listen to songs and participate in prayers. Before the event started, people walked in and out of the capitol building to pray.

Members of a group of motorcyclists known as the Road Riders for Jesus came out to show their support and started the event by circling the building. Afterwards, the Salem Upper Elementary Honors Choir sang the national anthem. A service then took place where numerous speakers said prayers.

The main purpose of this day was to celebrate religion, show support for the government, and and to support the lives of people who are going through rough times around the country.