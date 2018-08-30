Day One Complete in Murder Trial in Tre'veon Marshall Case

COLUMBIA - The murder trial of 20-year-old Nicholas Thomas began Wednesday. He is one of three people charged in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Tre'veon Marshall. He is charged with armed criminal action and first-degree murder.

Judge Kevin Crane swore in a jury of eight men and six women Wednesday afternoon.

During the questioning process all but two of the jurors self identified as white non-hispanics.

After the lunch recess, the jurors heard opening statements from both the State and Defense attorneys.

The State claimed Thomas shot Marshall in the back with a .357 revolver in McKee Park last July.

David Wallis, Thomas' attorney, stated there is "no one consensus on who did what at any time," in regard to multiple witness accounts to law enforcement.

Police arrested Thomas in August 2013, following an investigation into Marshall's death.

Crane said he expects the trial to last until Saturday.

In addition to Thomas, officers arrested Joshua Murray and Kimberly Huett-Linzie in August 2013 in connection with the murder. Murray is charged with armed criminal action and first-degree murder. Huett-Linzie is charged with hindering prosecution.

Huett-Linzie is scheduled to appear in court June 25. Murray's trial is set to begin August 18.