Day Two of Deaudre Johnson Murder Trial

COLUMBIA - Witnesses continued to be called to the stand Wednesday in the Daundre Johnson murder trial. 20-year-old Anthony Graves is charged with felony murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Detective Brian Liebhart took the stand and recalled the arrest of Graves and his interrogation.

The court was shown an hour long video of Liebhart interrogating Graves the day after the shooting. During the interrogation, the video showed Graves putting his head on the desk multiple times, and Liebhart asking why he was taking the situation so lightly. After the interrogation video, Liebhart was questioned by the prosecution and defense before a short recess.

In the altercation last March, Graves fired two shots out of the driver's side of his vehicle. One of the shots hit Johnson in the chest and Johnson died at University Hospital in Columbia the next day. Graves pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.