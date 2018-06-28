Days are Numbered for Apartment Complex Construction

COLUMBIA - Students kept a close eye Thursday on construction of a new apartment complex on Columbia's south side.

A North-Carolina based company, Campus Crest, is building the complex called "The Grove." But with University of Missouri classes starting in just 11 days, some students wonder if they'll get to move in on time.

Campus Crest has a reportedly shaky history when it comes to construction deadlines.

A University of North Colorado official said the company faced criticism in the city of Greeley. "The Grove" missed its move-in date by 10 days, leaving students homeless, in a struggle to find alternatives. She said parents were calling the university outraged, attempting to pull their children from the Grove's lease and get them into campus housing.

But Campus Crest stands by its Columbia project.

In a written release, it stated: "Should we experience any unexpected delays, it would only affect a small proportion of the overall project. By the end of the day tomorrow (Friday) we anticipate that six of the development's buildings will have received final inspections and we anticipate certificates of occupancy shortly after. Having built 32 similar student housing communities across the country we are confident in our ability to meet our projected move-in date."

MU Sophomore Alex Thompson isn't too worried either - because he and his roommates laid the groundwork.

"We made sure we wrote into the lease that we would be put in a hotel and we would be together no matter what - regardless of where they are in construction. If they don't, they're going to find a place for us to stay. We're not really that worried about it," Thompson said.

The Grove leases begin August 20th - two days before classes start.