DEA Agent Claims Man Linked to Girl's Overdose Injected the Drugs

COLUMBIA- A newly released court document shows the man accused of selling heroin to the 16-year-old girl that died of a suspected heroin overdose at Providence Inn & Suites April 3, allegedly injected the heroin into the girl.

The criminal complaint quotes a DEA agent who said Jon Washington, also known as "Doom," admitted to injecting heroin into the girl and later leaving the room. Washington allegedly said when he returned to the room, he administered CPR because the girl was struggling to breathe and later called 911 when the girl's heart stopped beating.

Washington was charged in a federal criminal complaint in federal court Wednesday and remains at large. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The Boone County Medical Examiner has yet to release an official cause of death.