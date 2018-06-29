DEA Disagrees With Firm's Meth-Resistant Claim

ST. LOUIS - The Drug Enforcement Administration says a suburban St. Louis company is wrong in claiming that its pseudoephedrine product cannot be extracted and used to make methamphetamine.

James Shroba of the DEA wrote to Westport Pharmaceuticals of Maryland Heights, Mo., on May 6, saying DEA chemists were able to make meth using Zephrex-D.

Westport Pharmaceuticals began selling Zephrex-D last year, claiming it was the first form of pseudoephedrine that couldn't be used in meth production.

Messages left with a spokeswoman for Westport Pharmaceuticals were not returned Tuesday. The company's vice president, Paul Hemings, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that only small amounts of meth can be extracted and only by using sophisticated equipment and chemists. He said that makes it impractical to believe meth-makers could successfully use Zephrex-D.