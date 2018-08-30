DEA to announce heroin enforcement operation

ST. CHARLES (AP) - Officials with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration called a news conference for Wednesday to discuss details of what they call a major heroin enforcement operation in the St. Charles area.

The news conference is planned for 2 p.m. at the St. Charles Police Department. A DEA spokeswoman declined to discuss details prior to the announcement.

DEA Special Agent James Shroba, St. Charles County prosecutor Tim Lohmar and several police chiefs are expected to attend.

Heroin has been a growing problem in the St. Louis region for the past few years, with several overdose deaths due to a form of the drug that is far more pure than in years past.