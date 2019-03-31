Deadline for in person absentee voting approaching

COLUMBIA - Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon expects about 15 percent voter turnout for the April 2 election. She said the county is happy with the prediction.

Lennon said Boone County is offering another option for people who can’t make it to the polls on Tuesday, April 2. The deadline for in person absentee voting at the county clerk’s office is 5 p.m. Monday.

Lennon said this April election is especially important because the county will focus on positions including Columbia City Council as well as the School Board.

“Local elections are always important because they are the offices that impact you the most,” Lennon said. “So, that's why I always encourage people to go out there and go vote in April."

Robyn Kaufman, a Columbia resident, will be out of town the day of the election. She said she always tries to vote in local elections.

“I think it’s really important because these elections directly affect you,” Kaufman said.

This was Kaufman’s first absentee ballot. Kaufman said she will do this more often in the future.

“But, I was so surprised how easy and quick it was, so if I'm ever out of town, I'll make sure and do it again,” Kaufman said.

Lennon said it’s important for voters to check their polling location online before heading out to the polls on Tuesday.

"You can look up your voter registration information. Make sure your address is accurate because that's how you determine which place you go to," Lennon said. "Check all of that out before go out to the polls."